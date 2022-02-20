IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$45.49 during trading on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

