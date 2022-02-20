Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60.50 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

