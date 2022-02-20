Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.33. 1,746,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.