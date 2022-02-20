Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,022. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

