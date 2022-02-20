Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($261.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Capgemini stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 30,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,577. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

