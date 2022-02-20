HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

RMED traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 4,270,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ra Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

