HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
RMED traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 4,270,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ra Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.82.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
