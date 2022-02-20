Analysts Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $29.50

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 412,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,591. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

