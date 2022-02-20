PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

