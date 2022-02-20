Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

