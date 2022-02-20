Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
