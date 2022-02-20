ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.01 or 0.06889392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.69 or 1.00055511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051511 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.