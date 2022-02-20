Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT at $65.00

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

