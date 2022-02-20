BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.