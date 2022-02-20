General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

