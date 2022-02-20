Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,332.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

