Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.86 million.Upwork also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. 1,909,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.