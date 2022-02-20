Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,680. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

