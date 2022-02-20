Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of PCSA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,554 shares of company stock worth $52,520 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

