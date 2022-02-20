Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 81,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.