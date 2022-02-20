Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86.58 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $161.29 million and $86.58 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00011965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

