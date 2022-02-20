Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.03 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

