McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

