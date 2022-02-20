Retirement Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

