Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BTRS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $144,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $155,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 645,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,994. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

