stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.95 or 0.06902752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.47 or 0.99953767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051484 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

