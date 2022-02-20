Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ABST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $466.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

