Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.57. 702,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.