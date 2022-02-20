Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $115,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,234,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $391.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.13 and a 200-day moving average of $572.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.