SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

