Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,494. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

