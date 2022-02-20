Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,909,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,494. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

