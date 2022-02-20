mStable USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and $264,840.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,345.47 or 1.00013378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00369296 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.