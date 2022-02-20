Insights Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,713.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00106363 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,813,442 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

