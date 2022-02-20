The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $623,803.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,749,319 coins and its circulating supply is 96,610,765 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

