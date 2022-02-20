Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.