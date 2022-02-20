Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.