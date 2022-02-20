StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 9,029,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 571,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.