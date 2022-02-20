StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.
NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 9,029,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
