Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 92 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

