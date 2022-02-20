Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

