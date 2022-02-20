Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to announce $746.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $747.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:VC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. 573,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,360. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

