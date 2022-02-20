Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to announce $746.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $747.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
