Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.03 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

