Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 670,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $82,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.