Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.350 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded down $8.66 on Friday, reaching $1,408.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,794. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,533.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,516.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.