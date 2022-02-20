DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 482,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in DaVita by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

