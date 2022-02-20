DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.
Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 482,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in DaVita by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
