Venus Reward Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $396,468.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $396,468.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00106523 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.