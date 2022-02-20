$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 501,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.39. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

