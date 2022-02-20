Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 224,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

