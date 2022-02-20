Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Cap Achieves $41.88 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $19.00 or 0.00049379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $43,616.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.55 or 0.06910130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.81 or 0.99908097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars.

