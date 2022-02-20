PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 11,557,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,790,959. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

