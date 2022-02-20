$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. 1,331,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,380. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

