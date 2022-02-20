TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.23 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

